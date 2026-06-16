Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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