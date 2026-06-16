Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned approximately 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,158,603,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.2%

EME opened at $841.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.16 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $847.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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