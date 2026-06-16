Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,854 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:HWM opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day moving average is $234.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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