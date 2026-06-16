Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $39.01 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.5% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in McKesson were worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in McKesson by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP raised its stake in McKesson by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in McKesson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $135,352,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McKesson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. The trade was a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,929 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.00, for a total value of $3,760,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,845 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,735. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,212. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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