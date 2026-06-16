Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in American Tower were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:AMT opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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