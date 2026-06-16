Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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