Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 36,169 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in First Solar were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,750. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Solar from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.99.

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First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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