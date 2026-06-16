Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $8.04 Million in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.07% of SailPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SailPoint news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 92,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $1,064,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,305,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,179,013.04. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,813 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $215,596.98. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,355,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,534,614.46. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

SailPoint Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

SailPoint Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report).

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