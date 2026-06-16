Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,810 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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