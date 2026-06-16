Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 35,252 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,252 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.01 and a 200 day moving average of $222.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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