Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 36,137 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,137 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned approximately 0.22% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

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Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $526,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 858,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,076,732.23. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Melissa A. Starovasnik sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,822. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,964. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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