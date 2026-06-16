Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Takes $4.92 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $339.46 and its 200 day moving average is $273.31. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $3,214,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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