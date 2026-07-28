OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688,307 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of OGE Energy worth $128,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $119,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,460,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,215,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.89%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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