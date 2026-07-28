OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Stake Lifted by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.90% of OGE Energy worth $88,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $918,079,000 after acquiring an additional 304,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $290,530,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $266,473,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,574 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is 75.89%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Further Reading

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