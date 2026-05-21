Oklo Inc. $OKLO Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Oklo were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.16. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. The trade was a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. This represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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