Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 1,862.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,917 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,383 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.74% of Okta worth $268,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Polaris Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 279.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Okta

Here are a few of the latest headlines about OKTA:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $240 from $230 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling greater analyst optimism. Wells Fargo rating update

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $240 from $230 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling greater analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: A report links a new extortion operation to a campaign using voice phishing to target single sign-on systems. It describes a broader security threat, not a direct breach or incident at Okta. Report on extortion and SSO vishing

A report links a new extortion operation to a campaign using voice phishing to target single sign-on systems. It describes a broader security threat, not a direct breach or incident at Okta. Neutral Sentiment: The feed says short interest was zero as of Nov. 24, despite describing a significant increase; the conflicting figures make this an unreliable trading signal.

Okta Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of OKTA opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd McKinnon sold 48,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.48, for a total transaction of $9,446,080.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,730.92. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 41,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total transaction of $6,700,812.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,650.92. This represents a 84.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,766 shares of company stock valued at $23,927,112. Insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta from $188.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc. provides cloud-based identity and access management services. Its platform helps organizations manage how employees, customers, partners and other users sign in to applications and access digital resources. Okta's products include single sign-on, multifactor authentication, identity governance and user lifecycle management. Through Auth0, which Okta acquired in 2021, the company also offers tools that developers can use to add identity and authentication features to customer-facing applications.

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