OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,783 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

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