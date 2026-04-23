OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,306 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,272 shares of company stock worth $69,823,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,061.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,010.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,064.88. BlackRock has a one year low of $892.91 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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