Old National Bancorp $ONB Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,562 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,668 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONB

Trending Headlines about Old National Bancorp

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Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

ONB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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