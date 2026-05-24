OLD Republic International Corp Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of OLD Republic International Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $315.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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