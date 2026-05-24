OLD Republic International Corp Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,485 shares during the period. Evergy comprises about 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Evergy worth $52,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $72,860,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 32.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company's stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,307 shares of the company's stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 207.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 0.3%

Evergy stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

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