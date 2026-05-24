OLD Republic International Corp Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 103.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,765,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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