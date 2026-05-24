OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,250 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $60,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cummins Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CMI opened at $640.41 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $612.02 and its 200 day moving average is $562.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.90 and a 12 month high of $718.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $960,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye sold 3,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.90, for a total value of $2,366,731.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,784,589.20. This represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,397 shares of company stock worth $14,465,833 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price objective on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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