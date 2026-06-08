Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,114 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Key Stories Impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Article Title

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Article Title

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Article Title

Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Article Title

UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary is mixed, with some articles arguing the market may be underestimating Ollie’s execution, while others compare its post-earnings reaction to peers like Five Below. Article Title

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here