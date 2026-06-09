Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,837 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.26% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $84,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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