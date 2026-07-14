Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.57% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $31,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.93.

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About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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