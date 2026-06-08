Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 315.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.78% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $187,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

More Ollie's Bargain Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Article Title

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Article Title

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Article Title

Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Article Title

UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary is mixed, with some articles arguing the market may be underestimating Ollie’s execution, while others compare its post-earnings reaction to peers like Five Below. Article Title

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.70 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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