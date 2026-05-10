Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JNJ opened at $221.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $237.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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