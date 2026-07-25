Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $193,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after buying an additional 2,493,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,559,000 after buying an additional 1,702,846 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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