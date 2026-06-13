Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Stake Lowered by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,683,355 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 4.55% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $596,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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