OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 12,528 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after acquiring an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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