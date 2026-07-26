OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 8,329 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,832 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $159,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Themes Management Co LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 109,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:DUK opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $134.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a $139 price target , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy unveiled its Customer Protection Plus framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Duke Energy (DUK) Unveils Customer Savings Plan To Back Data Center Growth

Duke Energy unveiled its framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Can Duke Energy (DUK) Justify Its Price As Its Higher Dividend Draws Attention?

The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans.

North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory criticism of Duke’s proposed rate increases remains a headwind, with North Carolina’s attorney general saying the lowered request is still too high. That could add pressure to future profitability if rate approvals become more difficult.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here