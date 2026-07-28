OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501,750 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.15% of IHS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHS. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of IHS during the first quarter worth approximately $35,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,532,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,780,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of IHS by 177.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,394,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IHS by 457.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,113,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 913,549 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHS

IHS Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IHS stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. IHS Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million. IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.

IHS Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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