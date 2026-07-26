OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,139 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $399.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $355.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.34.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here