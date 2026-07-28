OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here