OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,690 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER
Uber Technologies Price Performance
NYSE UBER opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly exploring a breakup with Uber, potentially ending a partnership that put Waymo robotaxis on Uber’s network in Austin and Atlanta. If Waymo pulls back, it could weaken Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy and raise concerns about competitive pressure in robotaxi ride-hailing. Waymo reportedly mulling a breakup with Uber
- Negative Sentiment: The Financial Times reported that the Uber-Waymo relationship has soured amid lobbying battles over autonomous vehicle rollout, adding uncertainty around a high-profile partnership investors viewed as strategically important. Waymo explores split with Uber as robotaxi tensions deepen
- Negative Sentiment: Uber said it is cutting 10% of customer service jobs as it expands AI use. While the move may support long-term efficiency, layoffs can signal near-term operational disruption and were cited in reports as a reason the stock weakened. Uber Cuts 10% of Customer Service Jobs, Citing ‘Embrace’ of AI
- Negative Sentiment: Several follow-up reports echoed the same workforce reduction, reinforcing the market’s focus on Uber’s cost cuts and AI transition rather than near-term growth catalysts. Uber Slashes 10% of Customer Service Workforce in AI Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber also won a court injunction against a New York City driver deactivation law, preserving flexibility in how it manages drivers in a key market; this is supportive for operations, but it is less likely to drive immediate stock action than the Waymo headlines. Uber (UBER) Wins Court Injunction Over New York Driver Deactivation Law
- Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Uber was mentioned as a backer of Travis Kalanick’s new robotics venture, but that investment appears more thematic than directly material to Uber’s core earnings outlook. Anthony Levandowski... lands a role in Travis Kalanick's $1.7B robotics venture
Uber Technologies Profile
(Free Report
)
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Further Reading
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