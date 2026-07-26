OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,365 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,785 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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