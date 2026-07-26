OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,766 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $173,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EJMK Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $307.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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