OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 13,671 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,636 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.97 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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