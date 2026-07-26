OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 3,405 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,165 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,047.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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