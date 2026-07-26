OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 39,333 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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