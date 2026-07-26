OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Free Report) by 183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,561 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 596,861 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 1.11% of Enviri worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri in the third quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enviri Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:NVRI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Enviri Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviri presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVRI

Insider Activity at Enviri

In other Enviri news, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 8,333 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,354.50. This represents a 102.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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