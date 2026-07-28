OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,171 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,309,182 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $738,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,666,495 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $370,333,000 after buying an additional 1,031,998 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 676,809 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $53,711,000 after buying an additional 451,521 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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