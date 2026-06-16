OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,529 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $418,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,605 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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