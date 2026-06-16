OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $10.65 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,860 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 314,437 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company's stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Read Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

Key Stories Impacting FS KKR Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting FS KKR Capital this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, and others, announced or reminded investors about class-action lawsuits against FS KKR Capital Corp. related to alleged securities law violations and investor losses. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, and others, announced or reminded investors about class-action lawsuits against FS KKR Capital Corp. related to alleged securities law violations and investor losses. Negative Sentiment: The complaints and alerts emphasize a disputed dividend history, including claims that shareholders were promised stable distributions but instead experienced a sizable dividend cut, which could reinforce concerns about the company’s earnings quality and future payout stability. Article Title

The complaints and alerts emphasize a disputed dividend history, including claims that shareholders were promised stable distributions but instead experienced a sizable dividend cut, which could reinforce concerns about the company’s earnings quality and future payout stability. Negative Sentiment: The legal actions add uncertainty around potential damages, management distraction, and reputational risk, all of which can pressure shares of income-oriented financial companies like FS KKR Capital. Article Title

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.81 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently -91.37%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FS KKR Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FS KKR Capital wasn't on the list.

While FS KKR Capital currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here