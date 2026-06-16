OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $14.42 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. TritonPoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 215,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,898,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $190,490,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $393.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $289.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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