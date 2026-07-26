OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $145.15 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,247 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $145,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SPGI opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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