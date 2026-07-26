OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $15.02 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its long-term earnings estimates for DTE Energy, projecting EPS growth from $7.71 in FY2026 to $10.37 in FY2030, which signals confidence in the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp raised its long-term earnings estimates for DTE Energy, projecting EPS growth from $7.71 in FY2026 to $10.37 in FY2030, which signals confidence in the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS forecasts of $8.26, $8.90, and $9.61, respectively, reinforce the view that DTE Energy could deliver steady utility-style earnings expansion over time.

KeyCorp’s FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS forecasts of $8.26, $8.90, and $9.61, respectively, reinforce the view that DTE Energy could deliver steady utility-style earnings expansion over time. Positive Sentiment: A recent Q2 2026 earnings preview highlighted DTE Energy as a regulated utility with data center tailwinds, a theme that can support investor expectations for demand growth.

A recent Q2 2026 earnings preview highlighted DTE Energy as a regulated utility with data center tailwinds, a theme that can support investor expectations for demand growth. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates were $1.13, $2.46, and $2.17, matching or framing the company’s near-term earnings path but not materially changing the broader outlook.

KeyCorp’s Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates were $1.13, $2.46, and $2.17, matching or framing the company’s near-term earnings path but not materially changing the broader outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Political and policy-related headlines involving Michigan energy issues and DTE appeared in the news flow, but they did not include direct operational changes for the company.

Political and policy-related headlines involving Michigan energy issues and DTE appeared in the news flow, but they did not include direct operational changes for the company. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on DTE Energy to $148 from a prior level, which may have added some caution around the stock’s valuation.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.9%

DTE Energy stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $126.23 and a 52 week high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here