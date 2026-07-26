OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $162.10 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1,456.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,354 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $162,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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