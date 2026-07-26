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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its RTX stake by 65.3% in the first quarter, buying 37,990 additional shares and bringing its total position to 96,162 shares worth about $18.55 million.
  • RTX delivered strong quarterly results, reporting $1.89 EPS versus the $1.66 estimate and $24.71 billion in revenue, while also raising its FY 2026 guidance for sales, earnings, and free cash flow.
  • The company remains well supported by institutional investors and analysts, with 86.5% of shares held by institutions and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy; several firms recently lifted price targets on the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than RTX.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,162 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 1.9%

RTX opened at $213.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $214.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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